XP (NYSE:XP) Stock Price Up 15.8%

XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) shares rose 15.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $19.64, approximately 1,814,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,751,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

XP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in XP in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in XP in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XP in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in XP in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in XP in the fourth quarter worth $164,000.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

