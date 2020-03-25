Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Trading Up 13.5%

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) shares were up 13.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22, approximately 528,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 457,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.01 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.
Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter.
Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)
Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.
Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.