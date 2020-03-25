Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Trading Up 13.5%

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) shares were up 13.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22, approximately 528,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 457,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.01 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golden Minerals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 108.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Golden Minerals worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

