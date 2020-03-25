Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading 15.8% Higher

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX)’s stock price traded up 15.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.67, 1,906,163 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,950,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Century Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.85.
In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $188,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,279 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 454.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 116,962 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.
Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.