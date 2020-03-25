Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading 15.8% Higher

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX)’s stock price traded up 15.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.67, 1,906,163 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,950,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Century Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Co will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $188,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,279 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 454.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 116,962 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

