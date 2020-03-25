Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) Trading Up 15.8%

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) shares were up 15.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.06, approximately 1,097,563 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 580,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.24%.

In other news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $179,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 302,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,286,037.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETV. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the fourth quarter worth $272,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

