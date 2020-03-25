Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Trading 15.7% Higher

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) shares traded up 15.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.46 and last traded at $36.34, 2,284,184 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 78% from the average session volume of 1,283,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

