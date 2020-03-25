Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Trading Up 15.7%

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) shares shot up 15.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.54, 242,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 111% from the average session volume of 114,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMX. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $7.75 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maverix Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.56.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $366.46 million and a PE ratio of -58.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 million. Maverix Metals had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMX. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,307,000. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Maverix Metals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 244,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.41% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.