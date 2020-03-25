MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Stock Price Up 15.7%

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) shares rose 15.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.40, approximately 814,301 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 497,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

MXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded MaxLinear from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $658.32 million, a P/E ratio of -37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $70.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.33 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $226,908.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,936.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,043,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,979,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,650,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 29,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.