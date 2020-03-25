Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Trading Up 15.7%

Shares of Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) were up 15.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $16.10, approximately 1,059,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 352,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on VAPO shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Vapotherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $237.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Broadfin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,198,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 385,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 185,197 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 257,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 131,786 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 50,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

