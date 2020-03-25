Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Price Up 15.6%

Shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) rose 15.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $4.81, approximately 1,272,310 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,123,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

CONN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.50 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Conn’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 4,293.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. 63.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

