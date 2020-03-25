ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) Trading 15.6% Higher

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) traded up 15.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.94 and last traded at $7.32, 114,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 93% from the average session volume of 59,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 27,126 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 257,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 131,552 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 86,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM in the fourth quarter worth $121,000.

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM Company Profile (NYSE:CBH)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

