Graco (NYSE:GGG) Stock Price Up 15.6%

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) rose 15.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.73 and last traded at $45.62, approximately 1,356,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,027,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.46.

GGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Graco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.27.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

In related news, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,582.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $5,409,969.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,886 shares of company stock valued at $21,167,849. 4.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Graco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Graco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,329,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,192,000 after purchasing an additional 131,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

