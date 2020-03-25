Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Trading 15.6% Higher

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s stock price traded up 15.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.89, 385,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average session volume of 244,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

The company has a market cap of $22.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter worth $124,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

