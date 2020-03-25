Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Trading 15.6% Higher

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s stock price traded up 15.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.89, 385,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average session volume of 244,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 10th.
The company has a market cap of $22.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKDA)
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.
Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.