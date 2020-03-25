AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Up 15.6%

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) shot up 15.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.52 and last traded at $103.83, 201,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 134,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.85.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.03.

Get AppFolio alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.80 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.61 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AppFolio Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 12,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $1,793,686.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,693.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,236,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AppFolio by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in AppFolio by 516.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.