Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Trading 15.6% Higher

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) traded up 15.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.69 and last traded at $34.39, 331,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 81% from the average session volume of 182,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Kaman from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average of $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $924.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Kaman had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

In other news, CEO Neal J. Keating acquired 1,750 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.23 per share, with a total value of $98,402.50. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,891,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,656,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,803,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,698,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,594,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

