Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Trading Up 15.5%

Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) was up 15.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.75, approximately 120,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 425,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $86.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.05.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.28. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $348.87 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVE. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 2.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE)

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

