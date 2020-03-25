Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) shares rose 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.27, approximately 740,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 646,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

TCBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.26 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 22.15%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Comerica Bank raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 24,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 53,534 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 503,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,594,000 after acquiring an additional 92,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 33.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.