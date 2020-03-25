Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) Shares Up 15.4%

Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE)’s share price shot up 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.55, 191,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 75% from the average session volume of 109,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000.

Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd Company Profile (NYSE:IDE)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.