Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Up 15.4%

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s stock price shot up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.04 and last traded at $38.13, 5,534,897 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 62% from the average session volume of 3,421,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.03.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Etsy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.99.

Get Etsy alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average of $49.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $346,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,418 shares of company stock valued at $11,683,665 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,343,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,153,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in Etsy by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 31,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.