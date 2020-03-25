American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Up 15.1%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) shares shot up 15.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.48, 301,255 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 275,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMSC. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Superconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

The company has a market cap of $120.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 26.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 81,442 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

