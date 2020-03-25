Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Trading Up 15.3%

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)’s stock price was up 15.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.37 and last traded at $84.78, approximately 517,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 367,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 142.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $1,998,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 32.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 73,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 16.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

