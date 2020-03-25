SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Trading 15.4% Higher

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)’s stock price traded up 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.51 and last traded at $65.97, 590,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 443,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 22.17%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $169,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $1,430,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,826,506.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,900 shares of company stock worth $6,588,983. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,455,000 after buying an additional 54,513 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,140,000 after buying an additional 71,107 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 883,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,128,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,032,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 632,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,338,000 after buying an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

