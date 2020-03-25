Nike (NYSE:NKE) Stock Price Up 15.2%

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) shares rose 15.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.66 and last traded at $72.33, approximately 18,605,767 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 9,236,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.80.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Nike from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.34.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 685.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 344,420 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Nike by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Nike by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

