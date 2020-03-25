Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Price Up 15.2%

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) rose 15.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $14.74, approximately 12,384,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 8,565,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 646.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.