Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Stock Price Up 15.3%

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)’s share price rose 15.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.07, approximately 855,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 674,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1796 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

