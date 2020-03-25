NCR (NYSE:NCR) Trading Up 15.3%

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) were up 15.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.46 and last traded at $15.88, approximately 1,558,766 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,161,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NCR shares. ValuEngine upgraded NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens lowered their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on NCR in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $112,424.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,679.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $98,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,035.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,420,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,761,000 after acquiring an additional 269,918 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of NCR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,060,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,944,000 after acquiring an additional 33,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NCR by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,647,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,394,000 after acquiring an additional 142,524 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,366,000 after acquiring an additional 756,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of NCR by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,753,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,688 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

