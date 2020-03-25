Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Trading Up 15.1%

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE)’s stock price was up 15.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $14.00, approximately 187,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 236,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CUE shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cue Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $324.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,061.22% and a negative return on equity of 115.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 22.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.