Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Up 15.3%

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares rose 15.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.06 and last traded at $21.86, approximately 13,555,681 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 14,109,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.32.

The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.88%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

