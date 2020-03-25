Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Up 15.2%

Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) shares shot up 15.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.28 and last traded at $25.67, 902,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 839,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Several brokerages have commented on AMCX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Amc Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $785.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.85 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 88.17% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amc Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 1,858.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Amc Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amc Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

