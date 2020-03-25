ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Up 15.2%

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) shot up 15.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.16 and last traded at $84.10, 3,972,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 85% from the average session volume of 2,147,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.99.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $9,386,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 542.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $7,182,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

