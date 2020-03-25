Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Shares Up 15.1%

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) shares shot up 15.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.57 and last traded at $34.51, 11,153,999 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 53% from the average session volume of 7,305,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.98.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.23.

The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.60.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 93,060 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 61,767 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 496,341 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $22,626,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,256,618 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $330,830,000 after acquiring an additional 231,048 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,929,188 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $315,902,000 after acquiring an additional 168,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $373,127,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

