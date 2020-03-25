Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Stock Price Up 15.2%

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) rose 15.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.70, approximately 851,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 511,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

BZH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Beazer Homes USA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.18.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $145,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,402.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZH. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

