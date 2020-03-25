Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) to Sell

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Axos Financial stock opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $953.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, Director J Brandon Black acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,835.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $45,549.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,716.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $144,303 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth $18,860,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth $14,900,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth $14,888,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 885,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after acquiring an additional 291,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Axos Financial by 966.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 278,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 252,122 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

