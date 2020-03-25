Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Briggs & Stratton Corporation is focused on providing power to get work done and make people’s lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world’s largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Ferris, Vanguard, Allmand, Billy Goat, Murray, Branco and Victa brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. “

Separately, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

NYSE:BGG opened at $2.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $110.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.24. Briggs & Stratton has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.87 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Briggs & Stratton will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 326,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 32,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Briggs & Stratton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Briggs & Stratton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 25,181 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

