EnLink Midstream (ENLC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC):

3/24/2020 – EnLink Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/18/2020 – EnLink Midstream was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – EnLink Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

3/12/2020 – EnLink Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/9/2020 – EnLink Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.

2/27/2020 – EnLink Midstream had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. EnLink Midstream LLC has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

