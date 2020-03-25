Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Cormark

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 86.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE ALYA opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $50.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.51 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALYA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Alithya Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alithya Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Alithya Group by 1,468.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 205,560 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Alithya Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,576,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 36,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alithya Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 93,426 shares during the last quarter.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

