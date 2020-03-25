Ares Management (ARES) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/24/2020 – Ares Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

3/23/2020 – Ares Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $34.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Ares Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Ares Management was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

2/18/2020 – Ares Management had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Ares Management had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a price target on the stock, up previously from .

1/28/2020 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ARES stock opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. Ares Management Corp has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $41.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $484.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 132,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 186,099 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after acquiring an additional 51,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

