Castle Biosciences (CSTL) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) is one of 29 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Castle Biosciences to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Castle Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castle Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Castle Biosciences Competitors -124.53% -81.24% -29.48%

29.7% of Castle Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Castle Biosciences and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castle Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Castle Biosciences Competitors 236 799 978 71 2.42

Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.99%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 69.34%. Given Castle Biosciences’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Castle Biosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Castle Biosciences and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Castle Biosciences $51.87 million $5.28 million -33.83 Castle Biosciences Competitors $1.03 billion $53.91 million 25.53

Castle Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Castle Biosciences. Castle Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Castle Biosciences rivals beat Castle Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue. The company also offers DecisionDx-UM test, a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma, a rare eye cancer; and two late-stage proprietary products in development, which address cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and suspicious pigmented lesions, which are indications with high clinical need in dermatological cancer. It offers test services through physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, Texas.

