Barclays Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.93.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $141.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.48. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $209.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $506,143.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,238.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $181,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,269 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 112,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,839,000 after purchasing an additional 88,675 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,572,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

