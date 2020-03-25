TransDigm Group’s (TDG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
TDG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $591.77.
TDG stock opened at $325.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $532.70 and its 200-day moving average is $553.67. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51.
In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total transaction of $6,550,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,927,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dries bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $425.31 per share, with a total value of $425,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,584 shares of company stock valued at $40,631,651. Corporate insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,629,000 after acquiring an additional 58,324 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
