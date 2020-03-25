TransDigm Group’s (TDG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TDG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $591.77.

TDG stock opened at $325.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $532.70 and its 200-day moving average is $553.67. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total transaction of $6,550,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,927,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dries bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $425.31 per share, with a total value of $425,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,584 shares of company stock valued at $40,631,651. Corporate insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,629,000 after acquiring an additional 58,324 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

