Rotork (LON:ROR) PT Lowered to GBX 235

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 235 ($3.09) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROR. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC cut Rotork to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 330 ($4.34) in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas cut Rotork to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America cut Rotork to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 305 ($4.01).

Get Rotork alerts:

LON:ROR opened at GBX 218.40 ($2.87) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 277.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 309.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.75. Rotork has a 1 year low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53).

Rotork (LON:ROR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 13 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 13 ($0.17). On average, analysts predict that Rotork will post 1364.6500219 EPS for the current year.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.