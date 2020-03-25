Rotork (LON:ROR) PT Lowered to GBX 235

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 235 ($3.09) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROR. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC cut Rotork to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 330 ($4.34) in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas cut Rotork to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America cut Rotork to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 305 ($4.01).
LON:ROR opened at GBX 218.40 ($2.87) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 277.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 309.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.75. Rotork has a 1 year low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53).
About Rotork
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.
