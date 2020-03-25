Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €50.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.14) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BMW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €68.80 ($80.00).

ETR:BMW opened at €45.56 ($52.98) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €57.16 and a 200-day moving average of €66.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52 week low of €36.60 ($42.55) and a 52 week high of €78.30 ($91.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

