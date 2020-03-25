Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Trading 17.2% Higher

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s stock price traded up 17.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.57, 4,258,903 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 316% from the average session volume of 1,022,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sasol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sasol by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sasol in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sasol by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Sasol by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sasol in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

