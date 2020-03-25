Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €11.50 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €11.50 ($13.37) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €15.30 ($17.79) target price on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €13.20 ($15.35) target price on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €13.35 ($15.52).

Shares of B4B3 opened at €9.22 ($10.72) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81. Metro has a 52 week low of €7.26 ($8.44) and a 52 week high of €14.50 ($16.86).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

