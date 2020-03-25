ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Trading 16.7% Higher

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) traded up 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.59 and last traded at $104.27, 126,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 96,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.35.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.43 and a 200 day moving average of $147.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

