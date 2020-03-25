Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Trading Up 16.6%

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)’s share price was up 16.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.85 and last traded at $12.85, approximately 198,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 126,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Several brokerages have commented on UBA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $482.32 million, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.98 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 26.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 78.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 399.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 16,732 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.