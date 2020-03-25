Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Trading Up 18%

Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) was up 18% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.50, approximately 275,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 213,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reed’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 million.

In other news, Director John Bello acquired 130,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $71,916.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 702,500 shares in the company, valued at $386,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 130,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reed’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 900,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,375,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period.

Reed’s Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:REED)

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.