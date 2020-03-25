Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Up 16.8%

Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) shot up 16.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.08, 3,787,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 2,686,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NAVI. ValuEngine lowered Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens began coverage on Navient in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 10.68.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 851,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,642,000 after acquiring an additional 443,020 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Navient by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 731,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 136,862 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Navient by 20.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 245,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 41,754 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 5.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,942,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 99,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 56.7% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 449,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 162,464 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

