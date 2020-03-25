Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Price Up 16.8%

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) rose 16.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $132.10 and last traded at $130.63, approximately 299,788 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 202,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.84.

HELE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.70. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Helen of Troy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,667,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,810,000 after purchasing an additional 160,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,066,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,269,000 after purchasing an additional 140,963 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,373,000 after acquiring an additional 61,480 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

