Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Trading Up 16.8%

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)’s stock price was up 16.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.86 and last traded at $59.20, approximately 3,909,180 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,836,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly sold 21,966 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,195,389.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 497,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,406.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,156 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $236,434.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,681,869.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,609. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 869 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

