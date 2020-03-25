Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading 16.9% Higher

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)’s stock price traded up 16.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80, 1,656,269 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,529,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Capital One Financial downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.92.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $170.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, CEO Owen E. Kratz acquired 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $375,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

